Charlotte, NC
5913 Sharon View Road
Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:20 PM

5913 Sharon View Road

5913 Sharon View Road · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1176452
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5913 Sharon View Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
Olde Providence North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2347 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
JUST REDUCED!!**Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Spacious 4-sided 3 BR 2 BA brick beauty, close to all that South Park has to offer! One level living with easy care floors. Bright, open living/dining area with large, sunny kitchen with big peninsula bar, lots of cabinets and counter space. A great home for entertaining your family and friends. 3 Spacious BR including large master with beautiful private BA. Play games and enjoy friends in your rec room. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

High school: Myers Park High School

Middle school: Carmel Middle School

Elementary school: Sharon Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5913 Sharon View Road have any available units?
5913 Sharon View Road has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 5913 Sharon View Road currently offering any rent specials?
5913 Sharon View Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5913 Sharon View Road pet-friendly?
No, 5913 Sharon View Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5913 Sharon View Road offer parking?
No, 5913 Sharon View Road does not offer parking.
Does 5913 Sharon View Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5913 Sharon View Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5913 Sharon View Road have a pool?
No, 5913 Sharon View Road does not have a pool.
Does 5913 Sharon View Road have accessible units?
No, 5913 Sharon View Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5913 Sharon View Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5913 Sharon View Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5913 Sharon View Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5913 Sharon View Road does not have units with air conditioning.
