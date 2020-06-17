5913 Sharon View Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

JUST REDUCED!!**Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Spacious 4-sided 3 BR 2 BA brick beauty, close to all that South Park has to offer! One level living with easy care floors. Bright, open living/dining area with large, sunny kitchen with big peninsula bar, lots of cabinets and counter space. A great home for entertaining your family and friends. 3 Spacious BR including large master with beautiful private BA. Play games and enjoy friends in your rec room. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



High school: Myers Park High School



Middle school: Carmel Middle School



Elementary school: Sharon Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.