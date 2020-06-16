All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:42 AM

5911 Doncaster Drive

5911 Doncaster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5911 Doncaster Drive, Charlotte, NC 28211
Sherwood Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully updated home in Castleton Gardens, close to Cotswold and easy access to Uptown. Kitchen features granite countertops, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and tile floors. Main floor features kitchen, adjacent dining area, huge living room, hallway bath w shower/tub, MBR w walk-in shower, and 2 additional bedrooms. Great walk-out basement on lower floor, tiled throughout and w/ huge family room w woodburning fireplace/brick surround, full bath, laundry room, large utility room for storage and 1 car garage. Back yard overlooks creek. Tons of parking in the driveway and parking area next to garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5911 Doncaster Drive have any available units?
5911 Doncaster Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5911 Doncaster Drive have?
Some of 5911 Doncaster Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5911 Doncaster Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5911 Doncaster Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5911 Doncaster Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5911 Doncaster Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5911 Doncaster Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5911 Doncaster Drive does offer parking.
Does 5911 Doncaster Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5911 Doncaster Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5911 Doncaster Drive have a pool?
No, 5911 Doncaster Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5911 Doncaster Drive have accessible units?
No, 5911 Doncaster Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5911 Doncaster Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5911 Doncaster Drive has units with dishwashers.
