5911 Doncaster Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully updated home in Castleton Gardens, close to Cotswold and easy access to Uptown. Kitchen features granite countertops, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and tile floors. Main floor features kitchen, adjacent dining area, huge living room, hallway bath w shower/tub, MBR w walk-in shower, and 2 additional bedrooms. Great walk-out basement on lower floor, tiled throughout and w/ huge family room w woodburning fireplace/brick surround, full bath, laundry room, large utility room for storage and 1 car garage. Back yard overlooks creek. Tons of parking in the driveway and parking area next to garage.