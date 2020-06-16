5821 Hunting Ridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

End Unit Townhome: Fresh Paint, New Carpet, New Vinyl, New Counter Top. Living Room-Dining Area Combo, Kitchen: w/ Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher + Half Bath for Guest on Lower Level. Enclose Patio for Entertaining.

Second Level has Nice Size Master w/ Private Access to Hall Bath through Dressing Area w/ Vanity. Two Closets in Master + Nice Size 2nd Bedroom on opposite end of hallway. Townhome has designated Parking Space and Private Enclosed Patio for Entertaining.



After initial approval with mgmt. co.; a second approval from the HOA is required. Applicants application and background to be presented to HOA for approval.



An Agent will open the property on WEDNESDAY'S AND SATURDAY'S from noon - 12:15 BY APPOINTMENT.