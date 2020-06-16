All apartments in Charlotte
5821 Hunting Ridge Lane

5821 Hunting Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5821 Hunting Ridge Lane, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
End Unit Townhome: Fresh Paint, New Carpet, New Vinyl, New Counter Top. Living Room-Dining Area Combo, Kitchen: w/ Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher + Half Bath for Guest on Lower Level. Enclose Patio for Entertaining.
Second Level has Nice Size Master w/ Private Access to Hall Bath through Dressing Area w/ Vanity. Two Closets in Master + Nice Size 2nd Bedroom on opposite end of hallway. Townhome has designated Parking Space and Private Enclosed Patio for Entertaining.

After initial approval with mgmt. co.; a second approval from the HOA is required. Applicants application and background to be presented to HOA for approval.

An Agent will open the property on WEDNESDAY'S AND SATURDAY'S from noon - 12:15 BY APPOINTMENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5821 Hunting Ridge Lane have any available units?
5821 Hunting Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5821 Hunting Ridge Lane have?
Some of 5821 Hunting Ridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5821 Hunting Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5821 Hunting Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5821 Hunting Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5821 Hunting Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5821 Hunting Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5821 Hunting Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 5821 Hunting Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5821 Hunting Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5821 Hunting Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 5821 Hunting Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5821 Hunting Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 5821 Hunting Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5821 Hunting Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5821 Hunting Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
