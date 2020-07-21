5819 Ruth Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This lovely split level, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in East Charlotte, will not last long. It is nestled away in the Shannon Park community, which is 10-12 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. It features limitless character as a full brick home, original wood flooring, and much more. Contact us today for a viewing.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.