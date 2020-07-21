All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
5819 Ruth Drive
Last updated August 5 2019 at 8:28 PM

5819 Ruth Drive

5819 Ruth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5819 Ruth Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215
Shannon Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely split level, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in East Charlotte, will not last long. It is nestled away in the Shannon Park community, which is 10-12 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. It features limitless character as a full brick home, original wood flooring, and much more. Contact us today for a viewing.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5819 Ruth Drive have any available units?
5819 Ruth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 5819 Ruth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5819 Ruth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5819 Ruth Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5819 Ruth Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5819 Ruth Drive offer parking?
No, 5819 Ruth Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5819 Ruth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5819 Ruth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5819 Ruth Drive have a pool?
No, 5819 Ruth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5819 Ruth Drive have accessible units?
No, 5819 Ruth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5819 Ruth Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5819 Ruth Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5819 Ruth Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5819 Ruth Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
