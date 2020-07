Amenities

Note: This property is not currently for sale or for rent. The description below may be from a previous listing.

2 bedroom condo with convenient access to downtown and local shopping. Home features new appliances, counter tops, and cabinetry. Hardwood floors run throughout main living areas. Bathroom has been recently updated with subway tiling and all new fixtures. Additional amenities include washer/dryer connections and a large back yard.