5805 Tuckaseegee Road

Amenities
Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home! Only minutes from Uptown and I-85. Very clean and spacious home with a large, private yard. Refinished hardwood floors. New Lighting. New Roof. New windows. Kitchen has granite, newer cupboards, new flooring, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. 3 Spacious Bedrooms. Master Bedroom has own bath and His & Hers closets. Cupboards and closet in the Laundry Room. 2 car detached garage. Huge attic. Plenty of storage. Fence can be added for additional monthly fee.