5805 Tuckaseegee Road
Last updated November 18 2019 at 6:00 AM

5805 Tuckaseegee Road

5805 Tuckaseegee Road
Location

5805 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Toddville Road

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home! Only minutes from Uptown and I-85. Very clean and spacious home with a large, private yard. Refinished hardwood floors. New Lighting. New Roof. New windows. Kitchen has granite, newer cupboards, new flooring, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. 3 Spacious Bedrooms. Master Bedroom has own bath and His & Hers closets. Cupboards and closet in the Laundry Room. 2 car detached garage. Huge attic. Plenty of storage. Fence can be added for additional monthly fee.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5805 Tuckaseegee Road have any available units?
5805 Tuckaseegee Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5805 Tuckaseegee Road have?
Some of 5805 Tuckaseegee Road's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5805 Tuckaseegee Road currently offering any rent specials?
5805 Tuckaseegee Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5805 Tuckaseegee Road pet-friendly?
No, 5805 Tuckaseegee Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5805 Tuckaseegee Road offer parking?
Yes, 5805 Tuckaseegee Road offers parking.
Does 5805 Tuckaseegee Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5805 Tuckaseegee Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5805 Tuckaseegee Road have a pool?
No, 5805 Tuckaseegee Road does not have a pool.
Does 5805 Tuckaseegee Road have accessible units?
No, 5805 Tuckaseegee Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5805 Tuckaseegee Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5805 Tuckaseegee Road has units with dishwashers.

