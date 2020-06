Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking guest suite

Beautiful Cape Cod Style Ranch with Bonus Room/Guest Suite on the 2nd Level! Come see all the finishes and the character on the outside and inside. Stainless Steel Appliances, Hand scraped Hardwood on the main floor and Office Niche. Gorgeous 10' Tall Brick Gas Fireplace in the Family Room with Custom Cabinet Niches on either side. Outside you have an over sized deck with with beautiful landscaping and mature trees. There are only 4 homes on Connor Blvd, so you will have alot of privacy!!