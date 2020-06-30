5708 Maylin Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Improvements and updates are being completed. Classic Beverly Woods property on almost 1/2 acre of land in a quiet, private cul-de-sac lot. 4 nice size bedrooms with a master on the main and two full baths one up/one down.

Beautiful hardwoods throughout, the kitchen renovation includes cabinetry and a gas cooktop. Upstairs bedroom has a small bonus room attached perfect as either a teen pad or playroom. This is not your typical rental property, thank you for showing. Showings To Begin March 15th-Lease To Begin on or Around April 1st.