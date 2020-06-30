5708 Maylin Lane

Amenities
Improvements and updates are being completed. Classic Beverly Woods property on almost 1/2 acre of land in a quiet, private cul-de-sac lot. 4 nice size bedrooms with a master on the main and two full baths one up/one down.
Beautiful hardwoods throughout, the kitchen renovation includes cabinetry and a gas cooktop. Upstairs bedroom has a small bonus room attached perfect as either a teen pad or playroom. This is not your typical rental property, thank you for showing. Showings To Begin March 15th-Lease To Begin on or Around April 1st.