All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5708 Maylin Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5708 Maylin Lane
Last updated March 20 2020 at 1:48 AM

5708 Maylin Lane

5708 Maylin Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5708 Maylin Lane, Charlotte, NC 28210
Sharon Woods

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Improvements and updates are being completed. Classic Beverly Woods property on almost 1/2 acre of land in a quiet, private cul-de-sac lot. 4 nice size bedrooms with a master on the main and two full baths one up/one down.
Beautiful hardwoods throughout, the kitchen renovation includes cabinetry and a gas cooktop. Upstairs bedroom has a small bonus room attached perfect as either a teen pad or playroom. This is not your typical rental property, thank you for showing. Showings To Begin March 15th-Lease To Begin on or Around April 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5708 Maylin Lane have any available units?
5708 Maylin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5708 Maylin Lane have?
Some of 5708 Maylin Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5708 Maylin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5708 Maylin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5708 Maylin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5708 Maylin Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5708 Maylin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5708 Maylin Lane offers parking.
Does 5708 Maylin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5708 Maylin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5708 Maylin Lane have a pool?
No, 5708 Maylin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5708 Maylin Lane have accessible units?
No, 5708 Maylin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5708 Maylin Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5708 Maylin Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats at Ballantyne
9550 Community Commons Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Berkshire Place Apartments
7700 Cedar Point Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Newton
15934 White St.
Charlotte, NC 28278
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Alpha Mill
220 Alpha Mill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28206
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227
Vanguard Northlake
11010 Northlake Landing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte