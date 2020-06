Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Lovely updated brick front condo features 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, family room and a patio. Convenient to highways, shopping. Minutes from Wells Fargo, TIA-Cref, UNCC, Northlake Mall and highways. Neighborhood has pool. Hurry and check it out. Priced for quick rental. Rental history, credit check, background checks will be performed. Previous evictions will impact negatively. Application required. Fee is $30 per adults over 18.