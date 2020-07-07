5630 Amity Springs Drive - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

2 bed, 2 bath townhome in the Firethorne community. This home has a spacious living room featuring high ceilings, natural light, decretive fireplace and plank hardwood floors throughout. Dining area looks over back deck. Renovated kitchen including appliances. Both bedrooms have large closet space and updated bathrooms. This unit is located on second floor, providing extra privacy.

