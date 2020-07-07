All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5630 Amity Springs Drive - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5630 Amity Springs Drive - 1
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:06 PM

5630 Amity Springs Drive - 1

5630 Amity Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
North Sharon Amity
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5630 Amity Springs Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2 bed, 2 bath townhome in the Firethorne community. This home has a spacious living room featuring high ceilings, natural light, decretive fireplace and plank hardwood floors throughout. Dining area looks over back deck. Renovated kitchen including appliances. Both bedrooms have large closet space and updated bathrooms. This unit is located on second floor, providing extra privacy.
2 bed, 2 bath townhome in the Firethorne community. This home has a spacious living room featuring high ceilings, natural light, decretive fireplace and plank hardwood floors throughout. Dining area looks over back deck. Renovated kitchen including appliances. Both bedrooms have large closet space and updated bathrooms. This unit is located on second floor, providing extra privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5630 Amity Springs Drive - 1 have any available units?
5630 Amity Springs Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5630 Amity Springs Drive - 1 have?
Some of 5630 Amity Springs Drive - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5630 Amity Springs Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5630 Amity Springs Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5630 Amity Springs Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5630 Amity Springs Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5630 Amity Springs Drive - 1 offer parking?
No, 5630 Amity Springs Drive - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 5630 Amity Springs Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5630 Amity Springs Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5630 Amity Springs Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 5630 Amity Springs Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5630 Amity Springs Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5630 Amity Springs Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5630 Amity Springs Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5630 Amity Springs Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Element Uptown
355 W Martin Luther King Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28202
SkyHouse Uptown
640 N Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Ten05 West Trade
1005 West Trade Street Suite 3111
Charlotte, NC 28216
Vanguard Northlake
11010 Northlake Landing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte