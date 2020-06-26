5623 All Saints Lane

Amenities

Cute Cape Cod style four bedroom, four full bath home located in quiet neighborhood. Upgraded gourmet kitchen with double wall oven and gas cook top with tons of cabinets. Eat in kitchen and formal dining room, great room with two story ceilings and cozy gas fireplace. Master bedroom is located on the main floor and features his and hers walk-in closets, in the master bath you will find a jacuzzi tub and large walk in shower. Two bedroom each with private bath located on the second floor. The fourth bedroom is on the lower level where you will also find a bonus area perfect for a media room or play room. Large 2 car garage with area for work shop and additional storage. Beutifuly landscaped yard with peaceful views from the private deck. Lawncare included in rent.