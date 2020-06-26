All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 29 2019 at 12:52 AM

5623 All Saints Lane

5623 All Saints Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5623 All Saints Lane, Charlotte, NC 28226
Carmel

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Cute Cape Cod style four bedroom, four full bath home located in quiet neighborhood. Upgraded gourmet kitchen with double wall oven and gas cook top with tons of cabinets. Eat in kitchen and formal dining room, great room with two story ceilings and cozy gas fireplace. Master bedroom is located on the main floor and features his and hers walk-in closets, in the master bath you will find a jacuzzi tub and large walk in shower. Two bedroom each with private bath located on the second floor. The fourth bedroom is on the lower level where you will also find a bonus area perfect for a media room or play room. Large 2 car garage with area for work shop and additional storage. Beutifuly landscaped yard with peaceful views from the private deck. Lawncare included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5623 All Saints Lane have any available units?
5623 All Saints Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5623 All Saints Lane have?
Some of 5623 All Saints Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5623 All Saints Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5623 All Saints Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5623 All Saints Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5623 All Saints Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5623 All Saints Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5623 All Saints Lane offers parking.
Does 5623 All Saints Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5623 All Saints Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5623 All Saints Lane have a pool?
No, 5623 All Saints Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5623 All Saints Lane have accessible units?
No, 5623 All Saints Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5623 All Saints Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5623 All Saints Lane has units with dishwashers.
