558 E Stonewall Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center 24hr concierge dog park gym game room parking pool pool table hot tub internet access sauna

Family friendly, very quiet and clean, tons of resident events, barista, 24/7 concierge, Black car and Bike rentals, 2x a week fitness classes, full trx gym, pool, sauna, steam room, indoor hottub, game room with billiards and golf simulator, rooftop bar, business center and on call masseuse, dog park and dog grooming salon across from unit.



My 2br 2ba unit is one of 4 uniquely large units in the entire complex. Tons of closet space and storage! Ive had a change in jobs and am looking to have someone take over my lease from January to October 22 with the option to renew.



Open to doing walkthroughs. And open to unique situations. Please send a message. (Price includes everything except power and internet)



2 parking spots for the unit and ability to rent storage units.