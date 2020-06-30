All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

558 E Stonewall Street

558 E Stonewall St · No Longer Available
Location

558 E Stonewall St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Fourth Ward

Amenities

dogs allowed
parking
gym
pool
dog park
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
24hr concierge
dog park
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
internet access
sauna
Family friendly, very quiet and clean, tons of resident events, barista, 24/7 concierge, Black car and Bike rentals, 2x a week fitness classes, full trx gym, pool, sauna, steam room, indoor hottub, game room with billiards and golf simulator, rooftop bar, business center and on call masseuse, dog park and dog grooming salon across from unit.

My 2br 2ba unit is one of 4 uniquely large units in the entire complex. Tons of closet space and storage! Ive had a change in jobs and am looking to have someone take over my lease from January to October 22 with the option to renew.

Open to doing walkthroughs. And open to unique situations. Please send a message. (Price includes everything except power and internet)

2 parking spots for the unit and ability to rent storage units.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 558 E Stonewall Street have any available units?
558 E Stonewall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 558 E Stonewall Street have?
Some of 558 E Stonewall Street's amenities include dogs allowed, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 558 E Stonewall Street currently offering any rent specials?
558 E Stonewall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 558 E Stonewall Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 558 E Stonewall Street is pet friendly.
Does 558 E Stonewall Street offer parking?
Yes, 558 E Stonewall Street offers parking.
Does 558 E Stonewall Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 558 E Stonewall Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 558 E Stonewall Street have a pool?
Yes, 558 E Stonewall Street has a pool.
Does 558 E Stonewall Street have accessible units?
No, 558 E Stonewall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 558 E Stonewall Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 558 E Stonewall Street does not have units with dishwashers.

