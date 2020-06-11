All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:30 PM

5521 Skycrest Drive

5521 Skycrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5521 Skycrest Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Henderson Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- 10 minute drive to Northlake Mall
- 5 minute drive to local shopping at "The Shoppes at Davis Lake"
- 5 minute drive to I-77
- Numerous local parks in the area within a 10 minute drive
- Kitchen appliances include: refrigerator, stove & oven
- clothes washer & dryer hook-ups available
- Three bedrooms each with their own walk-in closet
- Dining area
- Covered front porch!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No smoking inside.
- Pet friendly, no breed or weight restrictions
- Owners will allow fence if requested, installed at tenants expense
- Application Fee is $40
- House has its own gravel drive.
- No Home Owners Association.
- Tenant will be responsible for yard maintenance.
- Tenant will need to put utilities in their name. (water, waste, electric, phone/internet)
- House is on city water and sewer (well supplies neighboring house)

To schedule a viewing or apply to rent any Keyrenter vacancies please follow the link below:
https://keyrenterhuntersville.com/charlotte-homes-for-rent/

We accept plans from Rhino as an alternative to a security deposit! For more information please follow the link below:
https://www.sayrhino.com/

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

