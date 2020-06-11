5521 Skycrest Drive

Amenities

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- 10 minute drive to Northlake Mall

- 5 minute drive to local shopping at "The Shoppes at Davis Lake"

- 5 minute drive to I-77

- Numerous local parks in the area within a 10 minute drive

- Kitchen appliances include: refrigerator, stove & oven

- clothes washer & dryer hook-ups available

- Three bedrooms each with their own walk-in closet

- Dining area

- Covered front porch!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No smoking inside.

- Pet friendly, no breed or weight restrictions

- Owners will allow fence if requested, installed at tenants expense

- Application Fee is $40

- House has its own gravel drive.

- No Home Owners Association.

- Tenant will be responsible for yard maintenance.

- Tenant will need to put utilities in their name. (water, waste, electric, phone/internet)

- House is on city water and sewer (well supplies neighboring house)



