5521 Skycrest Drive

Amenities
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- 10 minute drive to Northlake Mall
- 5 minute drive to local shopping at "The Shoppes at Davis Lake"
- 5 minute drive to I-77
- Numerous local parks in the area within a 10 minute drive
- Kitchen appliances include: refrigerator, stove & oven
- clothes washer & dryer hook-ups available
- Three bedrooms each with their own walk-in closet
- Dining area
- Covered front porch!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No smoking inside.
- Pet friendly, no breed or weight restrictions
- Owners will allow fence if requested, installed at tenants expense
- Application Fee is $40
- House has its own gravel drive.
- No Home Owners Association.
- Tenant will be responsible for yard maintenance.
- Tenant will need to put utilities in their name. (water, waste, electric, phone/internet)
- House is on city water and sewer (well supplies neighboring house)
To schedule a viewing or apply to rent any Keyrenter vacancies please follow the link below:
https://keyrenterhuntersville.com/charlotte-homes-for-rent/
We accept plans from Rhino as an alternative to a security deposit! For more information please follow the link below:
https://www.sayrhino.com/