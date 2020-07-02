All apartments in Charlotte
5500 Larchmont Ave
5500 Larchmont Ave

5500 Larchmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5500 Larchmont Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28215
Shannon Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Cute brick home with fenced backyard and storage building. This 3 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom home is very clean with new flooring and paint. It has an open kitchen with breakfast area, living room, large laundry room, and a dining or den area. Master bedroom has an updated half bathroom. The backyard and large and level - extended length driveway. Located only a few short minutes to NoDa and only a couple of miles to Plaza Midwood. Plenty of shopping very close.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Pets must be approved by the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5500 Larchmont Ave have any available units?
5500 Larchmont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5500 Larchmont Ave have?
Some of 5500 Larchmont Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5500 Larchmont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5500 Larchmont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5500 Larchmont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5500 Larchmont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5500 Larchmont Ave offer parking?
No, 5500 Larchmont Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5500 Larchmont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5500 Larchmont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5500 Larchmont Ave have a pool?
No, 5500 Larchmont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5500 Larchmont Ave have accessible units?
No, 5500 Larchmont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5500 Larchmont Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5500 Larchmont Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

