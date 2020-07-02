5500 Larchmont Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Cute brick home with fenced backyard and storage building. This 3 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom home is very clean with new flooring and paint. It has an open kitchen with breakfast area, living room, large laundry room, and a dining or den area. Master bedroom has an updated half bathroom. The backyard and large and level - extended length driveway. Located only a few short minutes to NoDa and only a couple of miles to Plaza Midwood. Plenty of shopping very close.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Pets must be approved by the owner.