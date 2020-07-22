All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5433 Dolphin Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5433 Dolphin Lane
Last updated March 20 2020 at 11:19 AM

5433 Dolphin Lane

5433 Dolphin Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5433 Dolphin Lane, Charlotte, NC 28215
Shannon Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Brick ranch with comfortable layout. Home has hardwood floors, updates to kitchen and baths, and sits on a spacious lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5433 Dolphin Lane have any available units?
5433 Dolphin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5433 Dolphin Lane have?
Some of 5433 Dolphin Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5433 Dolphin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5433 Dolphin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5433 Dolphin Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5433 Dolphin Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5433 Dolphin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5433 Dolphin Lane offers parking.
Does 5433 Dolphin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5433 Dolphin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5433 Dolphin Lane have a pool?
No, 5433 Dolphin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5433 Dolphin Lane have accessible units?
No, 5433 Dolphin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5433 Dolphin Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5433 Dolphin Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne
1721 East 7th Street
Charlotte, NC 28204
Gateway West
902 W 4th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Sycamore at Tyvola
707 Sycamore Centre Drive
Charlotte, NC 28217
Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Arbor Village
839 Scaleybark Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Museum Tower
525 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Arden
3306 N McDowell St
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Park at Steele Creek
13301 Crescent Springs Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte