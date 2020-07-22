Rent Calculator
5433 Dolphin Lane
5433 Dolphin Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5433 Dolphin Lane, Charlotte, NC 28215
Shannon Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Brick ranch with comfortable layout. Home has hardwood floors, updates to kitchen and baths, and sits on a spacious lot.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5433 Dolphin Lane have any available units?
5433 Dolphin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5433 Dolphin Lane have?
Some of 5433 Dolphin Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5433 Dolphin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5433 Dolphin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5433 Dolphin Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5433 Dolphin Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5433 Dolphin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5433 Dolphin Lane offers parking.
Does 5433 Dolphin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5433 Dolphin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5433 Dolphin Lane have a pool?
No, 5433 Dolphin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5433 Dolphin Lane have accessible units?
No, 5433 Dolphin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5433 Dolphin Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5433 Dolphin Lane has units with dishwashers.
