5417 Eastwych Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful remodeled home tucked in a quiet culdesac in Carmel Woods/S Charlotte. Kitchen with granite counters and 42" cabinets opens into breakfast area and family room. Mud room with built in located off side entrance. Family room with masonry fireplace connects to library/office with pocket doors and great views of the backyard. Master suite with multiple closets complete with organizer systems. Master bath with dual granite vanities, tile shower and jetted tub. Finished walk out basement with two spacious secondary rooms, large bonus room with built ins, lots of storage closets. Laundry room with cabinets and sink, unfinished storage/shop area also in basement. Fenced backyard with large deck. Close to Southpark mall, dining and retail.