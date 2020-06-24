All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5417 Eastwych Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5417 Eastwych Court
Last updated April 3 2019 at 4:50 AM

5417 Eastwych Court

5417 Eastwych Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5417 Eastwych Ct, Charlotte, NC 28226
Montibello

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful remodeled home tucked in a quiet culdesac in Carmel Woods/S Charlotte. Kitchen with granite counters and 42" cabinets opens into breakfast area and family room. Mud room with built in located off side entrance. Family room with masonry fireplace connects to library/office with pocket doors and great views of the backyard. Master suite with multiple closets complete with organizer systems. Master bath with dual granite vanities, tile shower and jetted tub. Finished walk out basement with two spacious secondary rooms, large bonus room with built ins, lots of storage closets. Laundry room with cabinets and sink, unfinished storage/shop area also in basement. Fenced backyard with large deck. Close to Southpark mall, dining and retail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5417 Eastwych Court have any available units?
5417 Eastwych Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5417 Eastwych Court have?
Some of 5417 Eastwych Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5417 Eastwych Court currently offering any rent specials?
5417 Eastwych Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5417 Eastwych Court pet-friendly?
No, 5417 Eastwych Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5417 Eastwych Court offer parking?
No, 5417 Eastwych Court does not offer parking.
Does 5417 Eastwych Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5417 Eastwych Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5417 Eastwych Court have a pool?
No, 5417 Eastwych Court does not have a pool.
Does 5417 Eastwych Court have accessible units?
No, 5417 Eastwych Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5417 Eastwych Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5417 Eastwych Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Crossing at Reedy Creek
4400 John Penn Cir
Charlotte, NC 28215
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28211
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr
Charlotte, NC 28209

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte