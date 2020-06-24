All apartments in Charlotte
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive

5350 Pinehurst Park Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5350 Pinehurst Park Dr, Charlotte, NC 28211
Foxcroft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
A brand new style of living- Providence Row Signature Apartments. Located in the SouthPark neighborhood of Charlotte, NC, our brand-new luxury community is proud to offer a great amenity space in the Charlotte area. You can look forward to spending time in our expansive swimming pool, two-story fitness center and other amazing amenities. Providence Row offers deluxe in-home features & spacious living. Every home comes complete w/stunning features like hardwood-style flooring, spacious California closets & your own built-in wine storage to keep you freshly stocked at all times. Your modern kitchen features hardy & attractive Vicostone quartz countertops & budding chefs will appreciate the well-appointed kitchens equipped w/sleek stainless-steel appliances. Price advertised is for immediate move in and fourteen month lease. Prices will vary with other terms. Offering one month free of rent on 2 & 3 bedrooms ***selected units** 12 months or longer term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

