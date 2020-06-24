5350 Pinehurst Park Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

A brand new style of living- Providence Row Signature Apartments. Located in the SouthPark neighborhood of Charlotte, NC, our brand-new luxury community is proud to offer a great amenity space in the Charlotte area. You can look forward to spending time in our expansive swimming pool, two-story fitness center and other amazing amenities. Providence Row offers deluxe in-home features & spacious living. Every home comes complete w/stunning features like hardwood-style flooring, spacious California closets & your own built-in wine storage to keep you freshly stocked at all times. Your modern kitchen features hardy & attractive Vicostone quartz countertops & budding chefs will appreciate the well-appointed kitchens equipped w/sleek stainless-steel appliances. Price advertised is for immediate move in and fourteen month lease. Prices will vary with other terms. Offering one month free of rent on 2 & 3 bedrooms ***selected units** 12 months or longer term.