Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5349 Johnston Mill Court
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:56 PM

5349 Johnston Mill Court

5349 Johnston Mill Court · No Longer Available
Location

5349 Johnston Mill Court, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful two-story, end unit, one car garage townhome with lots of living space. The large living room with fireplace opens to the formal dining room. Kitchen has plenty of counter space and cabinets, french door opens to patio with privacy fence. This townhome is convenient to I85 and has a community pool.. Convenient location to interstates, shopping, restaurants and entertainments. Renters Insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5349 Johnston Mill Court have any available units?
5349 Johnston Mill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5349 Johnston Mill Court have?
Some of 5349 Johnston Mill Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5349 Johnston Mill Court currently offering any rent specials?
5349 Johnston Mill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5349 Johnston Mill Court pet-friendly?
No, 5349 Johnston Mill Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5349 Johnston Mill Court offer parking?
Yes, 5349 Johnston Mill Court offers parking.
Does 5349 Johnston Mill Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5349 Johnston Mill Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5349 Johnston Mill Court have a pool?
Yes, 5349 Johnston Mill Court has a pool.
Does 5349 Johnston Mill Court have accessible units?
No, 5349 Johnston Mill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5349 Johnston Mill Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5349 Johnston Mill Court has units with dishwashers.

