5349 Johnston Mill Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful two-story, end unit, one car garage townhome with lots of living space. The large living room with fireplace opens to the formal dining room. Kitchen has plenty of counter space and cabinets, french door opens to patio with privacy fence. This townhome is convenient to I85 and has a community pool.. Convenient location to interstates, shopping, restaurants and entertainments. Renters Insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.