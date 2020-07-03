All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:23 PM

534 Donatello Avenue

534 Donatello Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

534 Donatello Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Trendy 2 Bedroom Condo in NODA - Subdivision: The Renaissance
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2.5
Parking: 1 Car Garage
Year Built: 2005
Pets: NO
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air
Schools: Villa Heights Elem., Eastway Middle, Garinger High School

This 2 story condo features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1400 square feet. The main level has an open concept living room and dining room with fireplace, bookshelf and hardwood floors. Good size kitchen has stainless steel appliances and laundry closet. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms each with their own bathrooms. The master has his/hers closets, access to rooftop patio and full bath with dual vanity and garden tub/shower. 2nd bedroom has a great size closet and full bath. The unit also comes with a 1 car garage. This condo is conveniently located in trendy NODA area off of N. Davidson and Craighead Rd. Easy commute to Uptown via lightrail or walk to shops, restaurants and breweries. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1450 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5462994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 Donatello Avenue have any available units?
534 Donatello Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 534 Donatello Avenue have?
Some of 534 Donatello Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 534 Donatello Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
534 Donatello Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 Donatello Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 534 Donatello Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 534 Donatello Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 534 Donatello Avenue offers parking.
Does 534 Donatello Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 534 Donatello Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 Donatello Avenue have a pool?
No, 534 Donatello Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 534 Donatello Avenue have accessible units?
No, 534 Donatello Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 534 Donatello Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 534 Donatello Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

