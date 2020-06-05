533 E Woodlawn Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This cozy single family home is located in the Madison Park Neighborhood in Charlotte. This great traditional style home is minutes from Freedom Park and Uptown Charlotte. Home sits a short distance to Light Rail Stations, Park Road Shopping Center, and the Charlotte Air Port. This property has been recently added to the prestigious Myers Park High School District.



Home features large turn around drive way in back perfect for storing trailers or multiple vehicles.



Ready for Move In Today!



This home features fresh paint and flooring throughout the home! Get ready for quality living in an comfortable space! This Home has new appliances in the spacious kitchen.