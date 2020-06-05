All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 26 2019 at 4:05 PM

533 E Woodlawn Rd

533 East Woodlawn Road · No Longer Available
Location

533 East Woodlawn Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Collingwood

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This cozy single family home is located in the Madison Park Neighborhood in Charlotte. This great traditional style home is minutes from Freedom Park and Uptown Charlotte. Home sits a short distance to Light Rail Stations, Park Road Shopping Center, and the Charlotte Air Port. This property has been recently added to the prestigious Myers Park High School District.

Home features large turn around drive way in back perfect for storing trailers or multiple vehicles.

Ready for Move In Today!

This home features fresh paint and flooring throughout the home! Get ready for quality living in an comfortable space! This Home has new appliances in the spacious kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 E Woodlawn Rd have any available units?
533 E Woodlawn Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 533 E Woodlawn Rd currently offering any rent specials?
533 E Woodlawn Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 E Woodlawn Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 533 E Woodlawn Rd is pet friendly.
Does 533 E Woodlawn Rd offer parking?
No, 533 E Woodlawn Rd does not offer parking.
Does 533 E Woodlawn Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 533 E Woodlawn Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 E Woodlawn Rd have a pool?
No, 533 E Woodlawn Rd does not have a pool.
Does 533 E Woodlawn Rd have accessible units?
No, 533 E Woodlawn Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 533 E Woodlawn Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 533 E Woodlawn Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 533 E Woodlawn Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 533 E Woodlawn Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
