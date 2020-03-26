All apartments in Charlotte
532 Hillside Avenue
532 Hillside Avenue

532 Hillside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

532 Hillside Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28209
Freedom Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come take a look at this beautiful craftsman-style home located in the heart of Myers Park. This stunner features a large rocking chair-worthy front porch, perfect for relaxing on a fall evening. The kitchen features high-end finishes such as quartz counter tops on the surrounds and a large eat-in island adorned in marble; two-tone cabinets and stainless steel appliances throughout seal the deal. The kitchen flows into the living room, which features built-ins and access to a private screened-in porch and fenced back yard. The wide-plank hardwood floors continue to the second floor, which features four spacious bedrooms, three modern bathrooms, and a large bonus room perfect for the family hobbyist or entertaining. The spacious master enclave features hardwood floors, an elegant soaking tub, marble-tiled shower, dual vanities, and a large walk-in closet. This centrally-located beauty is worth the trip!

Utility Saver program for $12/mo (air filters) will be added to the lease and paid for by tenant.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 532 Hillside Avenue have any available units?
532 Hillside Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 532 Hillside Avenue have?
Some of 532 Hillside Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 532 Hillside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
532 Hillside Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 Hillside Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 532 Hillside Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 532 Hillside Avenue offer parking?
No, 532 Hillside Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 532 Hillside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 532 Hillside Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 Hillside Avenue have a pool?
No, 532 Hillside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 532 Hillside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 532 Hillside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 532 Hillside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 532 Hillside Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
