Charlotte, NC
5308 Dockery Drive
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:59 AM

5308 Dockery Drive

5308 Dockery Drive
Location

5308 Dockery Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209
Closeburn - Glenkirk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
South Park Townhome - Wonderful Open floor plan Townhome in South Park convenient to Montford, Airport, Uptown and Ballantyne! 2 Master bedrooms on top floor both with vaulted ceilings, large bathrooms and tons of closet spaces. Downstair flex room that is big enough to be be a third bedroom but could be used many different ways. Wood floors in foyer and all of main living area. Main living floor has open floor plan with tons of windows to let the natural light pour in, gas fireplace, ceiling fan, black appliance package including refrigerator and microwave, and large deck off eat-in kitchen. Townhome also includes 1 car garage with storage, 2" blinds throughout, and washer and dryer. Ready to move in!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5128144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5308 Dockery Drive have any available units?
5308 Dockery Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5308 Dockery Drive have?
Some of 5308 Dockery Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5308 Dockery Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5308 Dockery Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5308 Dockery Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5308 Dockery Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5308 Dockery Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5308 Dockery Drive offers parking.
Does 5308 Dockery Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5308 Dockery Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5308 Dockery Drive have a pool?
No, 5308 Dockery Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5308 Dockery Drive have accessible units?
No, 5308 Dockery Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5308 Dockery Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5308 Dockery Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
