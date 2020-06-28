5308 Dockery Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

South Park Townhome - Wonderful Open floor plan Townhome in South Park convenient to Montford, Airport, Uptown and Ballantyne! 2 Master bedrooms on top floor both with vaulted ceilings, large bathrooms and tons of closet spaces. Downstair flex room that is big enough to be be a third bedroom but could be used many different ways. Wood floors in foyer and all of main living area. Main living floor has open floor plan with tons of windows to let the natural light pour in, gas fireplace, ceiling fan, black appliance package including refrigerator and microwave, and large deck off eat-in kitchen. Townhome also includes 1 car garage with storage, 2" blinds throughout, and washer and dryer. Ready to move in!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5128144)