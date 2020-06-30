All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 30 2020 at 11:35 PM

5301 Rolling Oak Ln

5301 Rolling Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5301 Rolling Oak Lane, Charlotte, NC 28227
Marlwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SELF TOUR – SINGLE FAMILY HOME– 3BD/2.5BTH - 1536 SQFT – AVAILABLE NOW
Large single family home in quiet neighborhood. The entire home has been recently painted, hardwood flooring throughout lower level, granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, new carpeting in bedrooms. Large backyard off of screened in porch! Wood burning fireplace in living room!

Bottom Line Property Management produces clean, safe and functional rental properties and we are proud to serve the NC & SC region. We stand by the product that we put out on the market. All properties are leased in as-is condition. To apply or browse our full inventory, please go to www.rentbottomline.com. All persons 18+ must submit an application and pay $75 non-refundable application fee to apply and be screened for criminal, rental and income to debt ratio. Please contact the office or view our website for further specifics on qualifying for a rental property with us. Pets conditional with owner approval, max of 3. No restricted breeds (see website for a list) $200 fee per pet is non-refundable, per pet. $20/mo pet rent. Unless otherwise specified in this ad, all utilities are to be considered the responsibility of the resident and will be scheduled for disconnect for the day the lease begins.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5301 Rolling Oak Ln have any available units?
5301 Rolling Oak Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5301 Rolling Oak Ln have?
Some of 5301 Rolling Oak Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5301 Rolling Oak Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5301 Rolling Oak Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5301 Rolling Oak Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5301 Rolling Oak Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5301 Rolling Oak Ln offer parking?
No, 5301 Rolling Oak Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5301 Rolling Oak Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5301 Rolling Oak Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5301 Rolling Oak Ln have a pool?
No, 5301 Rolling Oak Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5301 Rolling Oak Ln have accessible units?
No, 5301 Rolling Oak Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5301 Rolling Oak Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5301 Rolling Oak Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

