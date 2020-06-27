All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 525 Olmsted Park Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
525 Olmsted Park Place
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:50 AM

525 Olmsted Park Place

525 Olmsted Park Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Dilworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

525 Olmsted Park Place, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Just in time for summer fun! Live in the heart of Dilworth in adorable Olmsted Park! Enjoy this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom fully updated condo with an inviting balcony, plenty of parking, and neighborhood clubhouse & pool. Hardwoods in the main living area, new carpet in the bedrooms, new paint throughout, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Washer and dryer included. Walk to South End or Dilworth - retail, dining & breweries are just steps away, or jump on the light rail to Uptown Charlotte. This adorable condo won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Olmsted Park Place have any available units?
525 Olmsted Park Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 Olmsted Park Place have?
Some of 525 Olmsted Park Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Olmsted Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
525 Olmsted Park Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Olmsted Park Place pet-friendly?
No, 525 Olmsted Park Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 525 Olmsted Park Place offer parking?
Yes, 525 Olmsted Park Place offers parking.
Does 525 Olmsted Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 Olmsted Park Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Olmsted Park Place have a pool?
Yes, 525 Olmsted Park Place has a pool.
Does 525 Olmsted Park Place have accessible units?
No, 525 Olmsted Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Olmsted Park Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 Olmsted Park Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way
Charlotte, NC 28213
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Collective
2300 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir
Charlotte, NC 28277
Retreat at McAlpine Creek
6800 Fishers Farm Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte