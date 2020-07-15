All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 525 E 6th Street #406.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
525 E 6th Street #406
Last updated July 1 2020 at 10:00 AM

525 E 6th Street #406

525 East 6th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
First Ward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

525 East 6th Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
First Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Luxurious Uptown living Court 6 Condo 1bed 1bath w/ great views of Uptown - Available 6/1/20.

1 Bed 1 bath condo Top Floor Unit with private balcony with great views of Uptown Charlotte. (First Ward). Great open layout 10’ ceilings nice upgrades and neutral paint throughout. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space, eat-in bar. Refrigerator, convection-microwave, stove top, dishwasher, plus stack-able washer/dryer included. Good sized bedroom and bathroom. Walk-in closet. One assigned parking space on same level as the unit in gated parking deck.

HOMEOWNER REQUIRES RENTERS INSURANCE

Pictures reflect both furnished and unfurnished views of unit. Unit does not come furnished however except for appliances.

NO SMOKING/SMALL PETS CONDITIONAL(owner approval needed) Walk to work, nightlife, shopping and restaurants.

Directions: From Randolph Road. Randolph Road becomes E 4th Street, turn right onto S McDowell Street, left onto E 6th Street, your destination is just passed N Davidson Street.

Complex is on corner of N Davidson & E 6th St. Entrance is on E 6th St, to the RIGHT of the parking garage. Park at metered spaces in front of building and be aware of parking restrictions/signs. If parking spots are filled, try parking on 7th st, but follow all parking restrictions/signs.

IMPORTANT- PLEASE NOTE- Separate move in deposit (Est.$300 returned after move-in) and application fee required by HOA credited back by EB aside from unit deposit/application fee from Elder Broach after initial approval provided. More details provided after serious inquiry.

(RLNE3227550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 E 6th Street #406 have any available units?
525 E 6th Street #406 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 E 6th Street #406 have?
Some of 525 E 6th Street #406's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 E 6th Street #406 currently offering any rent specials?
525 E 6th Street #406 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 E 6th Street #406 pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 E 6th Street #406 is pet friendly.
Does 525 E 6th Street #406 offer parking?
Yes, 525 E 6th Street #406 offers parking.
Does 525 E 6th Street #406 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 E 6th Street #406 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 E 6th Street #406 have a pool?
No, 525 E 6th Street #406 does not have a pool.
Does 525 E 6th Street #406 have accessible units?
No, 525 E 6th Street #406 does not have accessible units.
Does 525 E 6th Street #406 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 E 6th Street #406 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Highland Creek
5410 Prosperity Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Halton Park
17701 Halton Park Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Alexan Optimist Park
1009 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte