525 E 6th Street #406

Luxurious Uptown living Court 6 Condo 1bed 1bath w/ great views of Uptown - Available 6/1/20.



1 Bed 1 bath condo Top Floor Unit with private balcony with great views of Uptown Charlotte. (First Ward). Great open layout 10’ ceilings nice upgrades and neutral paint throughout. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space, eat-in bar. Refrigerator, convection-microwave, stove top, dishwasher, plus stack-able washer/dryer included. Good sized bedroom and bathroom. Walk-in closet. One assigned parking space on same level as the unit in gated parking deck.



HOMEOWNER REQUIRES RENTERS INSURANCE



Pictures reflect both furnished and unfurnished views of unit. Unit does not come furnished however except for appliances.



NO SMOKING/SMALL PETS CONDITIONAL(owner approval needed) Walk to work, nightlife, shopping and restaurants.



Directions: From Randolph Road. Randolph Road becomes E 4th Street, turn right onto S McDowell Street, left onto E 6th Street, your destination is just passed N Davidson Street.



Complex is on corner of N Davidson & E 6th St. Entrance is on E 6th St, to the RIGHT of the parking garage. Park at metered spaces in front of building and be aware of parking restrictions/signs. If parking spots are filled, try parking on 7th st, but follow all parking restrictions/signs.



IMPORTANT- PLEASE NOTE- Separate move in deposit (Est.$300 returned after move-in) and application fee required by HOA credited back by EB aside from unit deposit/application fee from Elder Broach after initial approval provided. More details provided after serious inquiry.



