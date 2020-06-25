All apartments in Charlotte
5243 Henderson Circle

5243 Henderson Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5243 Henderson Circle, Charlotte, NC 28269
Henderson Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Great home with bright and open floor plan. Large living room with vinyl plank flooring that flows through the first floor of the house. Eat has stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet and counter space, and a breakfast bar that opens to the dining area with a glass sliding door to the back yard. A laundry room and half bathroom complete the first floor. Master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk in closet and private bathroom with dual sinks. 2 spacious bedroom and a full bath are also located on the 2nd floor. Relax or entertain on the back patio or nice yard that back to mature trees. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5243 Henderson Circle have any available units?
5243 Henderson Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5243 Henderson Circle have?
Some of 5243 Henderson Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5243 Henderson Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5243 Henderson Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5243 Henderson Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5243 Henderson Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5243 Henderson Circle offer parking?
No, 5243 Henderson Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5243 Henderson Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5243 Henderson Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5243 Henderson Circle have a pool?
No, 5243 Henderson Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5243 Henderson Circle have accessible units?
No, 5243 Henderson Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5243 Henderson Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5243 Henderson Circle has units with dishwashers.
