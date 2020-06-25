5243 Henderson Circle

Amenities

Great home with bright and open floor plan. Large living room with vinyl plank flooring that flows through the first floor of the house. Eat has stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet and counter space, and a breakfast bar that opens to the dining area with a glass sliding door to the back yard. A laundry room and half bathroom complete the first floor. Master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk in closet and private bathroom with dual sinks. 2 spacious bedroom and a full bath are also located on the 2nd floor. Relax or entertain on the back patio or nice yard that back to mature trees. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com.