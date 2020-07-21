All apartments in Charlotte
522 Beatties Ford Road
522 Beatties Ford Road

522 Beatties Ford Road · No Longer Available
Location

522 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC 28216
Biddleville

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
range
Come see this great property near downtown and in walking distance to Johnson C. Smith University! Convenient to shopping, dining, and I-85, I-77 & the beltline. This 4 bedroom 4 bath house is all electric and has generous-sized rooms with bathrooms adjoining each room. Home is energy efficient and gets tons of natural light. Home includes washer and dryer and full kitchen appliances.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 Beatties Ford Road have any available units?
522 Beatties Ford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 522 Beatties Ford Road have?
Some of 522 Beatties Ford Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 Beatties Ford Road currently offering any rent specials?
522 Beatties Ford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Beatties Ford Road pet-friendly?
No, 522 Beatties Ford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 522 Beatties Ford Road offer parking?
No, 522 Beatties Ford Road does not offer parking.
Does 522 Beatties Ford Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 522 Beatties Ford Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Beatties Ford Road have a pool?
No, 522 Beatties Ford Road does not have a pool.
Does 522 Beatties Ford Road have accessible units?
No, 522 Beatties Ford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Beatties Ford Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 Beatties Ford Road has units with dishwashers.
