522 Beatties Ford Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Come see this great property near downtown and in walking distance to Johnson C. Smith University! Convenient to shopping, dining, and I-85, I-77 & the beltline. This 4 bedroom 4 bath house is all electric and has generous-sized rooms with bathrooms adjoining each room. Home is energy efficient and gets tons of natural light. Home includes washer and dryer and full kitchen appliances.

