5216 Carriage Drive Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom 2 full bath home in the desirable Windsor Park subdivision. This home has so much to offer: fresh paint, newly refinished gleaming hardwood floors, large living room, dining room and huge den. Each bedroom has two closets for tons of storage. The back patio overlooks a sprawling fenced yard. Two car attached garage.



Schedule your own showing through Rently.com



No Section 8 Housing Vouchers will be accepted. No pets. Non Smoking. You can apply at forterei.com There is a $30 application fee per applicant.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.