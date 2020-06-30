All apartments in Charlotte
5216 Carriage Drive Circle
5216 Carriage Drive Circle

5216 Carriage Drive Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5216 Carriage Drive Circle, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom 2 full bath home in the desirable Windsor Park subdivision. This home has so much to offer: fresh paint, newly refinished gleaming hardwood floors, large living room, dining room and huge den. Each bedroom has two closets for tons of storage. The back patio overlooks a sprawling fenced yard. Two car attached garage.

Schedule your own showing through Rently.com

No Section 8 Housing Vouchers will be accepted. No pets. Non Smoking. You can apply at forterei.com There is a $30 application fee per applicant.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5216 Carriage Drive Circle have any available units?
5216 Carriage Drive Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5216 Carriage Drive Circle have?
Some of 5216 Carriage Drive Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5216 Carriage Drive Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5216 Carriage Drive Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5216 Carriage Drive Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5216 Carriage Drive Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5216 Carriage Drive Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5216 Carriage Drive Circle offers parking.
Does 5216 Carriage Drive Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5216 Carriage Drive Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5216 Carriage Drive Circle have a pool?
No, 5216 Carriage Drive Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5216 Carriage Drive Circle have accessible units?
No, 5216 Carriage Drive Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5216 Carriage Drive Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5216 Carriage Drive Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

