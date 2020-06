Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom 2.5 bath end unit town home with 2 car garage in ballantyne! Beautiful tile floors and hardwoods throughout the lower level. Vaulted ceiling in family room with gas log fireplace and lovely wainscoating in formal dining room. Kitchen features black appliances, island, and gas range! All bedrooms upstairs are oversized and have lots of closet space! Fenced in patio offers privacy! Washer and dryer included! Convenient to pineville. application fee is $60 per person