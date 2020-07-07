520 Donatello Avenue

Amenities

This lovely 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo is located in the heart of NoDa/The Arts District, within walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment! Wood laminate floors and crown molding accent the interior. The family room-dining room with a fireplace and built-ins flows into the kitchen with stainless appliances, marble counters, recessed lighting and two pantries. The split bedroom floor plan affords added privacy, with the master bedroom on the main level, and the secondary bedroom and full bath on the lower level. Stacked washer and dryer included. Community amenities include a pool, grills and dog walking stations. Water and trash service are included, along with two parking spaces in a permitted lot.