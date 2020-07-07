All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:30 AM

520 Donatello Avenue

520 Donatello Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

520 Donatello Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo is located in the heart of NoDa/The Arts District, within walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment! Wood laminate floors and crown molding accent the interior. The family room-dining room with a fireplace and built-ins flows into the kitchen with stainless appliances, marble counters, recessed lighting and two pantries. The split bedroom floor plan affords added privacy, with the master bedroom on the main level, and the secondary bedroom and full bath on the lower level. Stacked washer and dryer included. Community amenities include a pool, grills and dog walking stations. Water and trash service are included, along with two parking spaces in a permitted lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Donatello Avenue have any available units?
520 Donatello Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 Donatello Avenue have?
Some of 520 Donatello Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Donatello Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
520 Donatello Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Donatello Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 Donatello Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 520 Donatello Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 520 Donatello Avenue offers parking.
Does 520 Donatello Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 Donatello Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Donatello Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 520 Donatello Avenue has a pool.
Does 520 Donatello Avenue have accessible units?
No, 520 Donatello Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Donatello Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 Donatello Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

