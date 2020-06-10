5135 Beckford Drive

Amenities

Lock box is on the back door - Self-Tour - Governor’s Square - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom - Lawn care included



Do not miss this opportunity! Beautiful white brick ranch style home located in Governor's Square community. Easy access to excellent restaurants and shopping. Natural hardwood floors in the main living room accentuated by the large windows allowing the sunlight to absorb the room. The kitchen has a brand new dishwasher. New gas log fireplaces with remotes! Carport and large driveway, additional parking for 2 cars. Fresh paint. Storage shed in the back yard stocked with lawn equipment if you desire to garden! Washer and dryer included. Utilities are separate. Pets contingent on owner approval.