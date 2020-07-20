5122 Keels Court

Amenities

At the top of a double cul de sac this beautiful home offers a quiet retreat like setting in the city. Hampton Place, minutes from shops/restaurants/485 access, is a great community with pool/tennis/playground and access to the Clark's Creek Greenway. Hardwood foyer and dining room with crown molding greet you at the front door. The kitchen features 42" cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, recycled granite countertops, large pantry and spacious breakfast area with great views of the private backyard. Completing the main floor is a half bath, generous sized family room and flex space which can be used as an office/den/formal living room. Be sure to step onto the back patio overlooking the fenced yard with plenty of room for entertaining and relaxing. The second floor has a large master suite with trey ceiling, spacious walk in closet, bath with double vanity and garden tub. Three additional bedrooms, laundry area, hall bath and bonus room with closet complete the second floor.