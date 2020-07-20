All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:03 AM

5122 Keels Court

5122 Keels Court · No Longer Available
Location

5122 Keels Court, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
At the top of a double cul de sac this beautiful home offers a quiet retreat like setting in the city. Hampton Place, minutes from shops/restaurants/485 access, is a great community with pool/tennis/playground and access to the Clark's Creek Greenway. Hardwood foyer and dining room with crown molding greet you at the front door. The kitchen features 42" cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, recycled granite countertops, large pantry and spacious breakfast area with great views of the private backyard. Completing the main floor is a half bath, generous sized family room and flex space which can be used as an office/den/formal living room. Be sure to step onto the back patio overlooking the fenced yard with plenty of room for entertaining and relaxing. The second floor has a large master suite with trey ceiling, spacious walk in closet, bath with double vanity and garden tub. Three additional bedrooms, laundry area, hall bath and bonus room with closet complete the second floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5122 Keels Court have any available units?
5122 Keels Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5122 Keels Court have?
Some of 5122 Keels Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5122 Keels Court currently offering any rent specials?
5122 Keels Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5122 Keels Court pet-friendly?
No, 5122 Keels Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5122 Keels Court offer parking?
Yes, 5122 Keels Court offers parking.
Does 5122 Keels Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5122 Keels Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5122 Keels Court have a pool?
Yes, 5122 Keels Court has a pool.
Does 5122 Keels Court have accessible units?
No, 5122 Keels Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5122 Keels Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5122 Keels Court has units with dishwashers.
