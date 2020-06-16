Don't miss out on this stunning 3000 sq ft Master Down townhouse with a 2 car garage. Enjoy open concept living along with a private courtyard in a gated community. 3 bed/3.5 bath with a large loft. Master Bed downstairs. 65” LCD tv to stay and included w/ Stereo / receiver / surround sound speakers Water bill included / paid. Stunning 3000 sq ft master down with 2 car garage. Open concept living with private courtyard in a gated community.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5113 Pansley Dr have any available units?
5113 Pansley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5113 Pansley Dr have?
Some of 5113 Pansley Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5113 Pansley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5113 Pansley Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5113 Pansley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5113 Pansley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5113 Pansley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5113 Pansley Dr does offer parking.
Does 5113 Pansley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5113 Pansley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5113 Pansley Dr have a pool?
No, 5113 Pansley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5113 Pansley Dr have accessible units?
No, 5113 Pansley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5113 Pansley Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5113 Pansley Dr does not have units with dishwashers.