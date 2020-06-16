5113 Pansley Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Don't miss out on this stunning 3000 sq ft Master Down townhouse with a 2 car garage. Enjoy open concept living along with a private courtyard in a gated community. 3 bed/3.5 bath with a large loft. Master Bed downstairs.

65” LCD tv to stay and included w/ Stereo / receiver / surround sound speakers

Water bill included / paid.

