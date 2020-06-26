All apartments in Charlotte
5110 Berkeley Creek Lane
5110 Berkeley Creek Lane

5110 Berkeley Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5110 Berkeley Creek Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
bathtub
Property Amenities
Welcome to the best living in a prime location! This townhome has been beautifully maintained and is ready to move in. Featuring Open concept floorplan with formal living & dining with gleaming wood floors & crown molding. Gourmet kitchen boasting tons of cabinet space, granite counters, and a center island all perfectly laid out giving all the space needed to cook. Spacious bedrooms upstairs with master suite featuring 2 walk in closets, trey ceiling and windows bringing abundance of natural light in. Not to miss on the master bath with dual vanity, soaking tub and separate shower and the list goes on. Don't miss out on the private patio perfect for relaxation or entertainment with friends/family.Take advantage of easy access to restaurants, shopping and more. Minutes from I-485 and in between the Arboretum and Promenade on Providence. Why Wait? Call today for More Details!
Directions:Take exit 57 from I-485 Turn right onto NC-16 N/Providence Rd Turn left onto Alexa Rd Take the 1st left onto Berkeley Pond DR Turn left onto Berkeley Estates DR Take the 1st right onto Berkeley Pines Ln Turn left onto Berkeley Creek Ln
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5110 Berkeley Creek Lane have any available units?
5110 Berkeley Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5110 Berkeley Creek Lane have?
Some of 5110 Berkeley Creek Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5110 Berkeley Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5110 Berkeley Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5110 Berkeley Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5110 Berkeley Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5110 Berkeley Creek Lane offer parking?
No, 5110 Berkeley Creek Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5110 Berkeley Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5110 Berkeley Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5110 Berkeley Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 5110 Berkeley Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5110 Berkeley Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 5110 Berkeley Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5110 Berkeley Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5110 Berkeley Creek Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
