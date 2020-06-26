5110 Berkeley Creek Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Welcome to the best living in a prime location! This townhome has been beautifully maintained and is ready to move in. Featuring Open concept floorplan with formal living & dining with gleaming wood floors & crown molding. Gourmet kitchen boasting tons of cabinet space, granite counters, and a center island all perfectly laid out giving all the space needed to cook. Spacious bedrooms upstairs with master suite featuring 2 walk in closets, trey ceiling and windows bringing abundance of natural light in. Not to miss on the master bath with dual vanity, soaking tub and separate shower and the list goes on. Don't miss out on the private patio perfect for relaxation or entertainment with friends/family.Take advantage of easy access to restaurants, shopping and more. Minutes from I-485 and in between the Arboretum and Promenade on Providence. Why Wait? Call today for More Details!

About 5110 Berkeley Creek, Charlotte, North Carolina 28277

Directions:Take exit 57 from I-485 Turn right onto NC-16 N/Providence Rd Turn left onto Alexa Rd Take the 1st left onto Berkeley Pond DR Turn left onto Berkeley Estates DR Take the 1st right onto Berkeley Pines Ln Turn left onto Berkeley Creek Ln

Contact us to schedule a showing.