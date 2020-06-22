5107 Glenview Court

Amenities

RANCH 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Ready for You! Beautiful renovations throughout with stunning fixtures, lovely flooring, walk-in closets in both bedrooms. Kitchen has a large butcher block island/bar, granite counter tops and subway tile back splash. Split bedroom plan with spacious bedrooms and baths. Flat, fenced back yard and large deck. Washer/Dryer included. Just minutes to Uptown, NODA, Plaza Midwood and easy access to shopping and restaurants.

$50 application fee per adult and $300 Binder Fee required with applications. Binder fee is refunded if Application is denied. APPLICATION & PAYMENT AT: www.ConradKlein.com/apply

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.