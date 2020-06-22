All apartments in Charlotte
5107 Glenview Court
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:45 PM

5107 Glenview Court

5107 Glenview Court · (704) 209-4072
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5107 Glenview Court, Charlotte, NC 28215
Shannon Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 893 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
RANCH 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Ready for You! Beautiful renovations throughout with stunning fixtures, lovely flooring, walk-in closets in both bedrooms. Kitchen has a large butcher block island/bar, granite counter tops and subway tile back splash. Split bedroom plan with spacious bedrooms and baths. Flat, fenced back yard and large deck. Washer/Dryer included. Just minutes to Uptown, NODA, Plaza Midwood and easy access to shopping and restaurants.
$50 application fee per adult and $300 Binder Fee required with applications. Binder fee is refunded if Application is denied. APPLICATION & PAYMENT AT: www.ConradKlein.com/apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5107 Glenview Court have any available units?
5107 Glenview Court has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5107 Glenview Court have?
Some of 5107 Glenview Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5107 Glenview Court currently offering any rent specials?
5107 Glenview Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5107 Glenview Court pet-friendly?
No, 5107 Glenview Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5107 Glenview Court offer parking?
No, 5107 Glenview Court does not offer parking.
Does 5107 Glenview Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5107 Glenview Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5107 Glenview Court have a pool?
No, 5107 Glenview Court does not have a pool.
Does 5107 Glenview Court have accessible units?
No, 5107 Glenview Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5107 Glenview Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5107 Glenview Court does not have units with dishwashers.
