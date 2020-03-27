508 N Graham Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

$500 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH RENT IF YOU MOVE IN BY END OF SEPTEMBER! Fully remodeled condo with 2 secure parking spaces in the garage. Great location right around the corner from Alexander Michaels and Fourth Ward Park. Townhome style living means less noise because no one is above or below you. Owner is an architect and has incorporated custom upgrades throughout. Second bedroom is a little small but would make an excellent office and has a view of Uptown buildings.

Will accept pets with pet deposit and insurance required. Zillow zestimate doesn't include custom upgrades!