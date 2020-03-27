All apartments in Charlotte
508 N Graham Street
508 N Graham Street

508 North Graham Street · No Longer Available
Location

508 North Graham Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$500 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH RENT IF YOU MOVE IN BY END OF SEPTEMBER! Fully remodeled condo with 2 secure parking spaces in the garage. Great location right around the corner from Alexander Michaels and Fourth Ward Park. Townhome style living means less noise because no one is above or below you. Owner is an architect and has incorporated custom upgrades throughout. Second bedroom is a little small but would make an excellent office and has a view of Uptown buildings.
Will accept pets with pet deposit and insurance required. Zillow zestimate doesn't include custom upgrades!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 N Graham Street have any available units?
508 N Graham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 N Graham Street have?
Some of 508 N Graham Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 N Graham Street currently offering any rent specials?
508 N Graham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 N Graham Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 N Graham Street is pet friendly.
Does 508 N Graham Street offer parking?
Yes, 508 N Graham Street offers parking.
Does 508 N Graham Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 508 N Graham Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 N Graham Street have a pool?
No, 508 N Graham Street does not have a pool.
Does 508 N Graham Street have accessible units?
No, 508 N Graham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 508 N Graham Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 N Graham Street has units with dishwashers.
