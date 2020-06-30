5062 Curtiswood Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

3 Bedroom Ranch 5 miles from Uptown - Located right outside of NoDa is a renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with fenced in backyard. This updated home features a large eat-in-kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The spacious Master bedroom has an attached bath. Formal Living room & two-part den makes for a versatile living space. Well maintained backyard is perfect for entertaining.



Washer& Dryer included.



Minutes away from NoDa, Uptown, The Light Rail, and so much more!



(RLNE5561880)