Last updated February 23 2020 at 11:16 AM

5062 Curtiswood Drive

5062 Curtiswood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5062 Curtiswood Drive, Charlotte, NC 28213
Eastway

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom Ranch 5 miles from Uptown - Located right outside of NoDa is a renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with fenced in backyard. This updated home features a large eat-in-kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The spacious Master bedroom has an attached bath. Formal Living room & two-part den makes for a versatile living space. Well maintained backyard is perfect for entertaining.

Washer& Dryer included.

Minutes away from NoDa, Uptown, The Light Rail, and so much more!

(RLNE5561880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5062 Curtiswood Drive have any available units?
5062 Curtiswood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5062 Curtiswood Drive have?
Some of 5062 Curtiswood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5062 Curtiswood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5062 Curtiswood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5062 Curtiswood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5062 Curtiswood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5062 Curtiswood Drive offer parking?
No, 5062 Curtiswood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5062 Curtiswood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5062 Curtiswood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5062 Curtiswood Drive have a pool?
No, 5062 Curtiswood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5062 Curtiswood Drive have accessible units?
No, 5062 Curtiswood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5062 Curtiswood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5062 Curtiswood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

