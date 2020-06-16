5061 Prosperity Church Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Location, location, location! This pretty end unit is withing walking distance to shopping and dining, less than a half-mile to I-485 access, and less than 10 minutes to I-77, Northlake Mall, and I-85!



Crown molding accents much of the first floor. The living room features a fireplace with marble surround and a decorative mantel, and flows into the dining room featuring upgraded lighting. The kitchen offers a huge breakfast bar island for tons of storage and work space.



Upstairs, the master bedroom features cathedral ceilings, a spacious closet and an en suite bath with an extended vanity. A spare bedroom and spare full bath complete the upper level. Access the fenced rear yard through French doors and enjoy the outdoors on the private patio. Additional storage is offered with an exterior storage closet.



Dive into SUMMER 2020 at the community pool!



Sorry, no pets.



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**