Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:10 PM

5061 Prosperity Church Rd

5061 Prosperity Church Road · (877) 751-1677
Location

5061 Prosperity Church Road, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1560 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Location, location, location! This pretty end unit is withing walking distance to shopping and dining, less than a half-mile to I-485 access, and less than 10 minutes to I-77, Northlake Mall, and I-85!

Crown molding accents much of the first floor. The living room features a fireplace with marble surround and a decorative mantel, and flows into the dining room featuring upgraded lighting. The kitchen offers a huge breakfast bar island for tons of storage and work space.

Upstairs, the master bedroom features cathedral ceilings, a spacious closet and an en suite bath with an extended vanity. A spare bedroom and spare full bath complete the upper level. Access the fenced rear yard through French doors and enjoy the outdoors on the private patio. Additional storage is offered with an exterior storage closet.

Dive into SUMMER 2020 at the community pool!

Sorry, no pets.

We would love to tell you more about this property. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5061 Prosperity Church Rd have any available units?
5061 Prosperity Church Rd has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5061 Prosperity Church Rd have?
Some of 5061 Prosperity Church Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5061 Prosperity Church Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5061 Prosperity Church Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5061 Prosperity Church Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5061 Prosperity Church Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5061 Prosperity Church Rd offer parking?
No, 5061 Prosperity Church Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5061 Prosperity Church Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5061 Prosperity Church Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5061 Prosperity Church Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5061 Prosperity Church Rd has a pool.
Does 5061 Prosperity Church Rd have accessible units?
No, 5061 Prosperity Church Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5061 Prosperity Church Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5061 Prosperity Church Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
