506 Bruns Avenue

Two-story 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Seversville. This is an opportunity to not only live in a desired location but to also have a gorgeous property to come home to each day. One of it's many qualities is the large living room and a chic kitchen. Perfect for entertaining! The floor plan is ideal for a family or roommates; offering 2 bedrooms downstairs and 2 upstairs. One minute from beautiful parks, great restaurants and shopping. Are you ready to call this gem your new home?



Pets allowed with $200 pet fee + $20/mo pet rent.

Utilities separate.



All persons 18+ must submit an application for screening.

Rental criteria and link to apply: https://rentbottomline.com/residents/application-process/