All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 506 Bruns Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
506 Bruns Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

506 Bruns Avenue

506 South Bruns Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

506 South Bruns Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Seversville

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To view other home available and apply please visit
www.rentbottomline.com.

SPECIAL ALERT! Move in by 4/30/2020 and pay a reduced deposit!!

Available Now! Schedule a self-tour today!

Two-story 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Seversville. This is an opportunity to not only live in a desired location but to also have a gorgeous property to come home to each day. One of it's many qualities is the large living room and a chic kitchen. Perfect for entertaining! The floor plan is ideal for a family or roommates; offering 2 bedrooms downstairs and 2 upstairs. One minute from beautiful parks, great restaurants and shopping. Are you ready to call this gem your new home?

Pets allowed with $200 pet fee + $20/mo pet rent.
Utilities separate.

All persons 18+ must submit an application for screening.
Rental criteria and link to apply: https://rentbottomline.com/residents/application-process/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Bruns Avenue have any available units?
506 Bruns Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 506 Bruns Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
506 Bruns Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Bruns Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 Bruns Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 506 Bruns Avenue offer parking?
No, 506 Bruns Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 506 Bruns Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 Bruns Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Bruns Avenue have a pool?
No, 506 Bruns Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 506 Bruns Avenue have accessible units?
No, 506 Bruns Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Bruns Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 Bruns Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 506 Bruns Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 Bruns Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Camden Cotton Mills
520 W 5th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Sycamore at Tyvola
707 Sycamore Centre Drive
Charlotte, NC 28217
Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28209
Asbury Flats
910 Walnut Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte