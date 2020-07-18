All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 505 EAST TREMONT AVENUE - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
505 EAST TREMONT AVENUE - 1
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:58 AM

505 EAST TREMONT AVENUE - 1

505 E Tremont Ave · (704) 365-9222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Dilworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

505 E Tremont Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Prime Dilworth location on East Tremont Ave!! Close to light rail stop, restaurants, breweries, shops, Uptown, parks and everything SouthEnd and Dilworth have to offer! This two bedroom duplex is 2 blocks from South and East Blvd. The front unit of this duplex has nice windows that gives natural light, plank flooring, kitchen with appliances (dishwasher, microwave, fridge, oven/stove), also includes stack unit washer and dryer. Very large covered front porch perfect for spending time outside! You can not beat this location!
$1,600 rent; $1,600 deposit; $40 application fee per adult

Please call Simpson Properties with any questions or to schedule a viewing! (704)365-9222

NC Real Estate Broker
Historic Dilworth!

$1,600 rent; $1,600 deposit; $40 application fee per adult

Please call Simpson Properties with any questions or to schedule a viewing! (704)365-9222

NC Real Estate Broker

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 EAST TREMONT AVENUE - 1 have any available units?
505 EAST TREMONT AVENUE - 1 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 EAST TREMONT AVENUE - 1 have?
Some of 505 EAST TREMONT AVENUE - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 EAST TREMONT AVENUE - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
505 EAST TREMONT AVENUE - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 EAST TREMONT AVENUE - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 505 EAST TREMONT AVENUE - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 505 EAST TREMONT AVENUE - 1 offer parking?
No, 505 EAST TREMONT AVENUE - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 505 EAST TREMONT AVENUE - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 EAST TREMONT AVENUE - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 EAST TREMONT AVENUE - 1 have a pool?
No, 505 EAST TREMONT AVENUE - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 505 EAST TREMONT AVENUE - 1 have accessible units?
No, 505 EAST TREMONT AVENUE - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 505 EAST TREMONT AVENUE - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 EAST TREMONT AVENUE - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 505 EAST TREMONT AVENUE - 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Savoy
650 East Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct
Charlotte, NC 28211
Retreat at McAlpine Creek
6800 Fishers Farm Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct
Charlotte, NC 28217

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity