5026 Sardis road G

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Unit G Available 04/01/19 2 bed 2 bath condo near South Park



Quaint condo located 5 min from South Park and across from Strawberry Hill, Fresh Market BBnt and more! Very clean with updated grey paint, all white kitchen with white tile backsplash, hardwoods in the kitchen and foyer and only 1 year old carpet as well as washer/dryer. 1023 sq feet , bedrooms have their own separate bath, walk in closet in the fist bedroom , sliding door closets in the second bedroom ,and bedrooms are on opposite ends. Room for storage out on the balcony in an enclosed area. . $65 application fee with credit approval

No Pets Allowed



