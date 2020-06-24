5026 Sardis road G

Amenities
Unit G Available 04/01/19 2 bed 2 bath condo near South Park - Property Id: 98464
Quaint condo located 5 min from South Park and across from Strawberry Hill, Fresh Market BBnt and more! Very clean with updated grey paint, all white kitchen with white tile backsplash, hardwoods in the kitchen and foyer and only 1 year old carpet as well as washer/dryer. 1023 sq feet , bedrooms have their own separate bath, walk in closet in the fist bedroom , sliding door closets in the second bedroom ,and bedrooms are on opposite ends. Room for storage out on the balcony in an enclosed area. . $65 application fee with credit approval
No Pets Allowed
