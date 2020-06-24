All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5026 Sardis road G.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5026 Sardis road G
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

5026 Sardis road G

5026 Sardis Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Lansdowne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5026 Sardis Road, Charlotte, NC 28270
Lansdowne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Unit G Available 04/01/19 2 bed 2 bath condo near South Park - Property Id: 98464

Quaint condo located 5 min from South Park and across from Strawberry Hill, Fresh Market BBnt and more! Very clean with updated grey paint, all white kitchen with white tile backsplash, hardwoods in the kitchen and foyer and only 1 year old carpet as well as washer/dryer. 1023 sq feet , bedrooms have their own separate bath, walk in closet in the fist bedroom , sliding door closets in the second bedroom ,and bedrooms are on opposite ends. Room for storage out on the balcony in an enclosed area. . $65 application fee with credit approval
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98464
Property Id 98464

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4679767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5026 Sardis road G have any available units?
5026 Sardis road G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5026 Sardis road G have?
Some of 5026 Sardis road G's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5026 Sardis road G currently offering any rent specials?
5026 Sardis road G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5026 Sardis road G pet-friendly?
No, 5026 Sardis road G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5026 Sardis road G offer parking?
No, 5026 Sardis road G does not offer parking.
Does 5026 Sardis road G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5026 Sardis road G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5026 Sardis road G have a pool?
No, 5026 Sardis road G does not have a pool.
Does 5026 Sardis road G have accessible units?
No, 5026 Sardis road G does not have accessible units.
Does 5026 Sardis road G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5026 Sardis road G has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Quail Valley on Carmel
4012 Quail Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Pavilion at UC
10425 Wheatside Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Collective
2300 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Newton
15934 White St.
Charlotte, NC 28278
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Yards at NoDa
703 Rollerton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28205
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte