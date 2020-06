Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wow what a great location! Condo on the corner of Providence and Fairview/Sardis Rd. Walk to all the new shopping and updated dining at Strawberry Hill. Brand new Fresh Market just opened! Pop right over to Foxcroft Wine Shoppe, Brixx and Barringtons just up the way. Southpark Mall and all the area amenties just a couple of miles away. Easy access to Cotswold and Uptown too! Condo is a 2nd floor unit and balacony overlooks woods. Newer paint, new SS oven and hood. Clean and move in ready! Per HOA Pets are not to exceed 35 lbs. Washer and Dryer included.