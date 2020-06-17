All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 1 2019 at 9:45 PM

5022 Brooktree Drive

5022 Brooktree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5022 Brooktree Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westchester

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****Move In Special - $300.00 off the first month's rent.**** Don't miss this newly remodeled home in the Westchester neighborhood. Granite counters and subway tile backsplash in kitchen. Stainless Steel Appliances. Bathrooms newly remodeled. Laminate floors throughout. Will allow an adult pet under 15 lbs. with $300 pet fee. Convenient to uptown and the interstates. This house has an semi-open floorplan with a large laundry/ mud room and deck. Private lot near end of cul-de-sac.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
fee: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5022 Brooktree Drive have any available units?
5022 Brooktree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5022 Brooktree Drive have?
Some of 5022 Brooktree Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5022 Brooktree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5022 Brooktree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5022 Brooktree Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5022 Brooktree Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5022 Brooktree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5022 Brooktree Drive offers parking.
Does 5022 Brooktree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5022 Brooktree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5022 Brooktree Drive have a pool?
No, 5022 Brooktree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5022 Brooktree Drive have accessible units?
No, 5022 Brooktree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5022 Brooktree Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5022 Brooktree Drive has units with dishwashers.

