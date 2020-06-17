5022 Brooktree Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

****Move In Special - $300.00 off the first month's rent.**** Don't miss this newly remodeled home in the Westchester neighborhood. Granite counters and subway tile backsplash in kitchen. Stainless Steel Appliances. Bathrooms newly remodeled. Laminate floors throughout. Will allow an adult pet under 15 lbs. with $300 pet fee. Convenient to uptown and the interstates. This house has an semi-open floorplan with a large laundry/ mud room and deck. Private lot near end of cul-de-sac.