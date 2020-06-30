5021 Baylor Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming Renovated 3 Bedroom in Madison Park!! - You do not want to miss this opportunity!! Located in Madison Park, this completely renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath is available for immediate lease. Hardwoods greet you and continue throughout bedrooms and all living areas. Tiles flooring in bathrooms. Living room opens into updated kitchen with white cabinets, stunning subway tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Master bathroom features dual sinks and walk in closet. Large backyard with gravel patio perfect for entertaining. Call today to schedule your appointment, 704-814-0461.



