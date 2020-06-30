All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5021 Baylor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5021 Baylor Drive
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

5021 Baylor Drive

5021 Baylor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Madison Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5021 Baylor Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210
Madison Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Renovated 3 Bedroom in Madison Park!! - You do not want to miss this opportunity!! Located in Madison Park, this completely renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath is available for immediate lease. Hardwoods greet you and continue throughout bedrooms and all living areas. Tiles flooring in bathrooms. Living room opens into updated kitchen with white cabinets, stunning subway tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Master bathroom features dual sinks and walk in closet. Large backyard with gravel patio perfect for entertaining. Call today to schedule your appointment, 704-814-0461.

(RLNE4034769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5021 Baylor Drive have any available units?
5021 Baylor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5021 Baylor Drive have?
Some of 5021 Baylor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5021 Baylor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5021 Baylor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5021 Baylor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5021 Baylor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5021 Baylor Drive offer parking?
No, 5021 Baylor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5021 Baylor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5021 Baylor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5021 Baylor Drive have a pool?
No, 5021 Baylor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5021 Baylor Drive have accessible units?
No, 5021 Baylor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5021 Baylor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5021 Baylor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crossing at Reedy Creek
4400 John Penn Cir
Charlotte, NC 28215
Gateway West
902 W 4th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place
Charlotte, NC 28209
Village at Commonwealth
1308 Lorna St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Ashton South End
125 W Tremont Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Retreat at McAlpine Creek
6800 Fishers Farm Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Arden
3306 N McDowell St
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte