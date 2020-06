Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal pet friendly carport recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pet friendly

House in Oakhurst with large fenced yard - Great house on a quiet street in the Oakhurst neighborhood; conveniently located near Plaza Midwood and Uptown Charlotte! Kitchen and baths have been recently updated.Large utility/laundry room.



This home has a spacious, fenced back yard which backs up to a wooded area. The carport holds one vehicle, and there is plenty of driveway space for additional vehicles.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4884356)