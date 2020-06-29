5005 Spring Arbor Lane

Amenities
Beautiful Brand New Townhouse in super convenient location!!!Offering luxury at an affordable price. This beautiful piece of luxury is loaded with features you will appreciate. Spacious flowing floor plan; Kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, granite counters and abundance of counter & cabinet space giving you all the ease to cook like a pro. Spacious bedrooms. With your lawn care and exterior maintenance taken care of, this is what you call easy living!Located just minutes to eateries, shopping, hwys and so much more.