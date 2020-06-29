All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5005 Spring Arbor Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5005 Spring Arbor Lane
Last updated March 30 2020 at 1:28 AM

5005 Spring Arbor Lane

5005 Spring Arbor Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Newell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5005 Spring Arbor Ln, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Brand New Townhouse in super convenient location!!!Offering luxury at an affordable price. This beautiful piece of luxury is loaded with features you will appreciate. Spacious flowing floor plan; Kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, granite counters and abundance of counter & cabinet space giving you all the ease to cook like a pro. Spacious bedrooms. With your lawn care and exterior maintenance taken care of, this is what you call easy living!Located just minutes to eateries, shopping, hwys and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5005 Spring Arbor Lane have any available units?
5005 Spring Arbor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5005 Spring Arbor Lane have?
Some of 5005 Spring Arbor Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5005 Spring Arbor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5005 Spring Arbor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5005 Spring Arbor Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5005 Spring Arbor Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5005 Spring Arbor Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5005 Spring Arbor Lane offers parking.
Does 5005 Spring Arbor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5005 Spring Arbor Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5005 Spring Arbor Lane have a pool?
No, 5005 Spring Arbor Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5005 Spring Arbor Lane have accessible units?
No, 5005 Spring Arbor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5005 Spring Arbor Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5005 Spring Arbor Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28206
Cortland University North
100 Heritage Pointe Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Crest At Galleria
1815 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Ashley Square at SouthPark
4845 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Crest Gateway
1015 W 6th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte