Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4941 Unaka Avenue
Last updated October 15 2019 at 6:07 AM

4941 Unaka Avenue

4941 Unaka Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4941 Unaka Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Oakhurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great Oakhurst location just off Monroe Road in Amity Gardens. Easy commute into Uptown, South Park or Myers Park. This popular and convenient area sits just 10-15 minutes from Uptown, Plaza Midwood and NODA. Nearby attractions are The Common Market "Oakwold", new shopping and restaurants of Oakhurst Square. Three bedrooms, 1 full bath and 1 half bath, remodeled kitchen, hardwoods and private backyard. Includes microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer and dryer. Just move in and begin enjoying all the area has to offer. Call for showing!!!! Non refundable $100 application fee per adult occupant required for credit/background check.
http://bit.ly/Oakhurst4941Unaka

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4941 Unaka Avenue have any available units?
4941 Unaka Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4941 Unaka Avenue have?
Some of 4941 Unaka Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4941 Unaka Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4941 Unaka Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4941 Unaka Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4941 Unaka Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4941 Unaka Avenue offer parking?
No, 4941 Unaka Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4941 Unaka Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4941 Unaka Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4941 Unaka Avenue have a pool?
No, 4941 Unaka Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4941 Unaka Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4941 Unaka Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4941 Unaka Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4941 Unaka Avenue has units with dishwashers.
