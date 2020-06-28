4941 Unaka Avenue

Amenities

Great Oakhurst location just off Monroe Road in Amity Gardens. Easy commute into Uptown, South Park or Myers Park. This popular and convenient area sits just 10-15 minutes from Uptown, Plaza Midwood and NODA. Nearby attractions are The Common Market "Oakwold", new shopping and restaurants of Oakhurst Square. Three bedrooms, 1 full bath and 1 half bath, remodeled kitchen, hardwoods and private backyard. Includes microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer and dryer. Just move in and begin enjoying all the area has to offer. Call for showing!!!! Non refundable $100 application fee per adult occupant required for credit/background check.

http://bit.ly/Oakhurst4941Unaka