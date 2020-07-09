4928 Lailwood Circle

Amenities

This home offers modern updated life style with a huge private backyard. Just minutes away from uptown Charlotte. This 3-bed and 2-bath home is freshly painted inside and out, offers an open floor plan with new stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counter tops and new cabinets. Bathrooms are complete brand new as well with subway tile showers and modern details.

Tenant Occupied.

No Showings until Monday 6/22



For more information or to apply:

https://macgroup.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals/140463