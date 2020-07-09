All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 26 2020 at 3:20 AM

4928 Lailwood Circle

4928 Lailwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4928 Lailwood Circle, Charlotte, NC 28227
Marshbrooke

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This home offers modern updated life style with a huge private backyard. Just minutes away from uptown Charlotte. This 3-bed and 2-bath home is freshly painted inside and out, offers an open floor plan with new stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counter tops and new cabinets. Bathrooms are complete brand new as well with subway tile showers and modern details.
Tenant Occupied.
No Showings until Monday 6/22

For more information or to apply:
https://macgroup.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals/140463

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4928 Lailwood Circle have any available units?
4928 Lailwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4928 Lailwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4928 Lailwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4928 Lailwood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4928 Lailwood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4928 Lailwood Circle offer parking?
No, 4928 Lailwood Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4928 Lailwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4928 Lailwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4928 Lailwood Circle have a pool?
No, 4928 Lailwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4928 Lailwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 4928 Lailwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4928 Lailwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4928 Lailwood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4928 Lailwood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4928 Lailwood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

