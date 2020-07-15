4919 Clintwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Quaint renovated home near light rail station. 3 bedroom/1.5 bath ranch with large backyard. Freshly painted inside and out. New tile, plumbing finishes, light fixtures, air conditioner, water heater, and furnace. Wood flooring in all living areas and lush carpet in beds. Stainless steel appliance package with custom cabinetry, vanities and granite tops. New driveway and architectural shingle roof complete this outstanding value near NoDa, Plaza Midwood And Uptown. Please contact Mena for more information or to schedule a time to see this property 704-906-9968.

Agent is owner.