All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4919 Clintwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4919 Clintwood Drive
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:15 AM

4919 Clintwood Drive

4919 Clintwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

4919 Clintwood Drive, Charlotte, NC 28213
Eastway

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Quaint renovated home near light rail station. 3 bedroom/1.5 bath ranch with large backyard. Freshly painted inside and out. New tile, plumbing finishes, light fixtures, air conditioner, water heater, and furnace. Wood flooring in all living areas and lush carpet in beds. Stainless steel appliance package with custom cabinetry, vanities and granite tops. New driveway and architectural shingle roof complete this outstanding value near NoDa, Plaza Midwood And Uptown. Please contact Mena for more information or to schedule a time to see this property 704-906-9968.
Agent is owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4919 Clintwood Drive have any available units?
4919 Clintwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4919 Clintwood Drive have?
Some of 4919 Clintwood Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4919 Clintwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4919 Clintwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4919 Clintwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4919 Clintwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4919 Clintwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4919 Clintwood Drive offers parking.
Does 4919 Clintwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4919 Clintwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4919 Clintwood Drive have a pool?
No, 4919 Clintwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4919 Clintwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4919 Clintwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4919 Clintwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4919 Clintwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Asbury Flats
910 Walnut Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
Camden Foxcroft
4612 Simsbury Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
District South
12600 District S Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte