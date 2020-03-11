4917 Park Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities courtyard pool

Location, Location, Location! Picture perfect 2 bedroom condo walking distance to everything happening on Montford, Park Road/Park Road Shopping Center, the new greenway entrance on Selwyn with a quick commute to South End, South Park, Uptown, and to all major highways and the airport. Great community with secure access and a great common courtyard and pool. Beautiful updates to include refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, stone countertops, tile backsplash,. Intenet, water, sewer, trash, and community pool all included.